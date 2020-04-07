Tyson Fury Reveals He Was Supposed To Be At WWE WrestleMania 36

The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury has revealed that he was originally booked to be part of WWE WrestleMania 36 had the show gone ahead as normal.

Fury previously competed at WWE Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman, picking up the victory and WWE clearly wanted to use him again. Fury revealed to TalkSPORT he was going to be on the show had it not been for Coronavirus.

It is unknown what he would have done on the show, but Fury was set to be there. He has since been challenged to a match by WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre and has accepted which may happen down the line.