Tyson Kidd Admits He Has Tried To Make A Royal Rumble Appearance

Tyson Kidd was unfortunately dealt a career-ending neck injury in 2015 during a dark match prior to Monday Night Raw against Samoa Joe, and since then he hasn’t wrestled again.

With the recent returns of Edge and Daniel Bryan from what were originally deemed career-ending injuries, there have been rumors linking the likes of Paige, Christian and Tyson Kidd to a return themselves.

During an interview with Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast, Kidd revealed that he has had his neck looked at, but it isn’t at the level needed. However, he did admit he’s looked into possibly making a Royal Rumble appearance previously but stated he is happy and at peace with his situation.

“I did, one time, over the past couple years look into maybe doing a little something in a Royal Rumble, just kind of as that, so that could be my last chapter, so the last time you see me is, y’know, this little thing, and it didn’t work out. I did look into – I did get looked at, and things are good, but things are not at that level in terms of my neck, and y’know what? I’m at peace with everything. I haven’t wrestled in five years almost. June 1st, 2015 was my last match, and I’m at peace with it.

Since having to retire from in-ring competition, Tyson Kidd has continued to work with WWE behind the scenes working as a producer, and he admitted that it is a role he’s very happy with.

“I love what I do now, and being a part of working with the talent. Right now, at the moment, I’m working with a lot of the women and it’s very, very cool because they’re on a curve, and they’re almost playing catch-up,” Wilson said.

