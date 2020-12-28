Tyson Kidd Admits He’s Tried To Convince Davey Boy Smith Jr. To Return To WWE

Tyson Kidd has revealed that he has been trying to convince his former tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. to return to WWE.

Davey Boy is currently a free agent and when Tyson Kidd spoke with the DropKick Podcast, he admitted that he has been trying to bring him back to WWE for a long time.

“Man, I’ve been trying to convince him to come back for a very long time, and I’ve never left. I’m waiting on this guy to come back. He’s funny. He’s always been this way his whole life and it’s all the credit to him. He kind of always – and I mean this in a positive way – marches to the beat of his own drum, and he does his own thing. He’s not easily swayed, which I really like about him. It’s not like I just talked to him one day and [said] “hey man come back here” and then he goes “okay,” and then comes back and a month later he’s unhappy.”

The WWE producer continued to discuss Davey Boy, admitting that the sky is the limit for him due to his size and talent and Tyson feels with WWE there are so many options right now that could work for him.

“He weighs everything out and he puts a lot of thought into everything he does. I know obviously, [how] the world has changed these last nine months has affected him in terms of, he just hasn’t been wrestling very often. Not until the last bit he had a couple of matches finally, but he’s supposed to go to Japan and stuff and those plans obviously got altered… So where he ends up honestly at this moment, I don’t know. I recorded a thing for, who knows when this will come out, but I recorded for WWE Icons on the Network for Davey Boy. They asked me about Harry and I said hopefully when this comes out he’s back here. The sky’s the limit with him. He’s 6 foot 5. He’s third-generation. I believe he’s been gone way too long, for nine years now. In those nine years, I think he’s found himself. I think he’s changed a lot and I think the company has changed a lot. If everything aligns right it could be great synergy. We have so many different branches now. There’s Raw, there’s SmackDown. Both are awesome, but there’s also NXT, and with Harry, there is also NXT UK. There are so many different options for this guy. Maybe he goes and takes over, for example, NXT UK, and then he goes to NXT and takes over. Maybe he goes and starts conquering [all of] these things. I would love for him to come back, but more than anything, whatever is going to make him happy.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be returning to WWE in a small capacity soon though, via the WWE Icons series on the WWE Network. There will be an episode about the British Bulldog which will feature interview clips from the former MLW star.