Tyson Kidd Admits He’s Tried To Convince Davey Boy Smith Jr. To Return To WWE
Tyson Kidd has revealed that he has been trying to convince his former tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. to return to WWE.
Davey Boy is currently a free agent and when Tyson Kidd spoke with the DropKick Podcast, he admitted that he has been trying to bring him back to WWE for a long time.
“Man, I’ve been trying to convince him to come back for a very long time, and I’ve never left. I’m waiting on this guy to come back. He’s funny. He’s always been this way his whole life and it’s all the credit to him. He kind of always – and I mean this in a positive way – marches to the beat of his own drum, and he does his own thing. He’s not easily swayed, which I really like about him. It’s not like I just talked to him one day and [said] “hey man come back here” and then he goes “okay,” and then comes back and a month later he’s unhappy.”
The WWE producer continued to discuss Davey Boy, admitting that the sky is the limit for him due to his size and talent and Tyson feels with WWE there are so many options right now that could work for him.
“He weighs everything out and he puts a lot of thought into everything he does. I know obviously, [how] the world has changed these last nine months has affected him in terms of, he just hasn’t been wrestling very often. Not until the last bit he had a couple of matches finally, but he’s supposed to go to Japan and stuff and those plans obviously got altered… So where he ends up honestly at this moment, I don’t know. I recorded a thing for, who knows when this will come out, but I recorded for WWE Icons on the Network for Davey Boy. They asked me about Harry and I said hopefully when this comes out he’s back here.
The sky’s the limit with him. He’s 6 foot 5. He’s third-generation. I believe he’s been gone way too long, for nine years now. In those nine years, I think he’s found himself. I think he’s changed a lot and I think the company has changed a lot. If everything aligns right it could be great synergy. We have so many different branches now. There’s Raw, there’s SmackDown. Both are awesome, but there’s also NXT, and with Harry, there is also NXT UK. There are so many different options for this guy. Maybe he goes and takes over, for example, NXT UK, and then he goes to NXT and takes over. Maybe he goes and starts conquering [all of] these things. I would love for him to come back, but more than anything, whatever is going to make him happy.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be returning to WWE in a small capacity soon though, via the WWE Icons series on the WWE Network. There will be an episode about the British Bulldog which will feature interview clips from the former MLW star.
Tonight’s WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Of 2020, WWE Royal Rumble Build
Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the final show of the year for the red brand, which will see the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continue.
Despite this being the final show of the year, no actual matches have been confirmed heading into the show. However, the storyline between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will certainly continue, as “sinister plans” have been teased for Orton, after he set fire to The Fiend at WWE TLC.
The storyline between the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will also continue, as the champions look to continue dominating the tag team division.
Plus, the build towards the WWE Royal Rumble will continue. So far, only Daniel Bryan has been confirmed for either of two Royal Rumble matches, therefore, there will likely be more names confirmed heading into the annual event.
WWE Announces Its Top 10 Matches Of 2020
It’s that time of year when people begin to reflect on the year that has been, and WWE has done that as well, picking its top 10 matches of 2020. WWE has released a brand new show on the WWE Network, titled. “The Ten Best Matches Of 2020,” which is hosted by WWE NXT commentator, Wade Barrett, revealing the 10 top matches from the company this year.
However, for those who want to know the full list immediately, it can be seen below:
10. Kyle O’Reilly versus Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at WWE NXT: Takeover 31
9. Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36
8. Ilja Dragunov versus WALTER for the NXT UK Championship on WWE NXT UK TV
7. Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions
6. Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles June 12th WWE SmackDown
5. Sami Zayn versus Jef Hardy versus AJ Styles for the I.C. Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions
4. Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series
3. Edge versus Randy Orton at WWE Backlash
2. Sasha Banks versus Bayley for the SD women’s championship at WWE Hell in a Cell
1. Undertaker versus AJ Styles Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania 36
Trish Stratus Believes She & Sasha Banks Have Unfinished Business
Trish Stratus recently spoke with POST Wrestling where the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted she has unfinished business with Sasha Banks.
Ever since the two women locked up during the 2018 women’s Royal Rumble fans have been talking about a possible singles match between the two women, and Stratus herself admitted that there is an energy between them.
“I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect. It’s like this moment we had at the Royal Rumble so many years ago; it seems like so many years ago now. It’s just like, people have held onto that moment and I watch it back. It’s undeniable [that] there’s definitely this intangible… this energy between us that — it’s a rare thing sometimes that two superstars get in there and you’re like, ‘Ooouuu, I like this,’ and you know, so I respect her so much as a worker, as a person, as a friend and so yeah, I think as a fan and personally, I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point.”
However, Trish is currently believed to be retired, having had her last official match against Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam in 2019.
