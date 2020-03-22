Tyson Kidd Discusses Becoming A Producer For WWE

Tyson Kidd appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell this week where he discussed becoming a producer for WWE after wrestling.

“So the transition was fairly smooth to be honest. It was smooth in terms of I like helping people. I liked helping talent with their matches prior to my injury. Obviously, now as a producer it becomes more a larger responsibility than just me as a talent giving advice. What I didn’t know was I didn’t know how fulfilling it could actually be,” Kidd said. “I was told by the boss that now you’ll be like me, vicariously living through the talent, and I thought those were just words. And I’ve now come to realize that it’s very real. The fulfillment and the feeling is very real. When we lay something out and the talent goes out there, I’m part of the creative process of helping putting things together maybe putting things in different places. When they go out there and execute it even better than I have it imagined in my head, it is just a great feeling.”

Tyson then also spoke about how he is becoming emotionally invested in the matches now, and that he is pleased to be part of it.

“I don’t know if it’s since my injury or it’s my age or a combination of the two but it’s very weird,” Kidd said. “I’m a lot more emotional now. So if I see what I will call like a beautiful match, if I watch it at home by myself, I’ll have a hard time not in tears watching these matches. I wasn’t the producer for Becky vs. Nattie at SummerSlam, but I did have a hand in helping with some ideas, and as I was watching it in gorilla, that footage is somewhere, I’m watching it in gorilla with Seth. The WWE cameras are there. It’s funny me and Seth sitting there in gorilla watching this match, and I’m fighting these tears because when I’m watching it at home, Nattie is sitting there sleeping in like two minutes, but I’m sitting there crying by myself. I don’t know if that’s injury or my age. Like I said, the biggest word is gonna be fulfillment. “It feels really good to be a part of this. The two years that I was away while I was injured and before I came back in this role, I felt really isolated and very on an island all to myself. It feels really good to be back amongst my peers and the talent, the other producers who helped me a lot when I was a talent. So it’s cool to give back. Wrestling and WWE has given me a good opportunity as a talent. I just want to give back and give everything that I can now that I physically can’t do this anymore.”

