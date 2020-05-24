Tyson Kidd Discusses Producing Matches During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wrestling has been going through many changes lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with everyone involved in the industry having to adapt to try and make things work.

WWE producer, Tyson Kidd recently spoke with Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast, where he spoke about how things have changed and been different due to the empty arenas.

“It’s definitely changed a lot of things. Wrestling, at its core, is all about fan and audience participation and fan interaction live in that arena. Live in that bingo hall, live in that gymnasium, whatever it is, man, I’ve wrestled in all of them. It’s definitely an interesting thing to not have that audience out there, but in this moment, we’re not able to. So, the options are that we either just don’t have shows, or we do and there’s not a fan base present live in the stadium, the crowd. But, it’s definitely different, it’s definitely different,” Wilson said.

Kidd then spoke about his role in particular, as a WWE producer and how he has had to adapt to things to work with the talent.

“In terms of changing my role, not really, because I think our talent, and I’m not just saying this, the talent that I work with is so good that I don’t have to – I just have to kind of remind them like, ‘Hey guys, obviously we don’t have a crowd here, so there’s a tendency to maybe to do things a little quicker, but you gotta just be the pros that you are.’ Our talent are just such pros across the board that it hasn’t been an issue in terms of that for me,” Wilson said. (H/T to Spencer Love of The Conversations Of Love podcast for the transcriptions.)