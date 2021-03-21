Tyson Kidd Names Which WWE SmackDown Star Will Surprise People

Tyson Kidd recently spoke about which WWE SmackDown Superstar he believes people will end up being surprised by.

Tyson was speaking with Love Wrestling, he discussed the WWE women’s division, admitting that he believes it’s the best in the world.

“I just think, honestly, across all three brands, and I’m sure to you know it obviously extends further even than that, is just this wave of wanting to prove themselves,” Kidd said. “I did it as an individual. I was smaller in WWE and in wrestling, and I wanted to prove myself. I understand that as an individual, what’s really cool is they’re not only doing it as an individual, but they’re doing it as a collective group. I’ve never come across someone to phone it in or just kind of get by. “I don’t know why, but in this last eight months of – I don’t know if it’s maybe just because my travels so easy – I just drive to Orlando and back, so I’m able to focus on things – I don’t know, I don’t understand. But, I’ve really seen it a lot the last eight months. Obviously, Sasha and Bayley have had a big spotlight on them during this whole time, [with] whole time being during this last six, eight months. So, of course them, too, but not just only them. Everybody else on that woman’s roster has really stepped up and it’s so cool to see. It’s cool to see that the ones in the lead are stepping up and the ones that you would maybe consider at the back are also stepping up. So everybody’s stepping up, and it just keeps growing and growing and growing.”

Tyson Kidd spoke about which member of the division he believes will end up surprising people, which for him is Bille Kay.