Tyson Kidd & Natalya Reportedly Asked To Miss Recent WWE Tapings As A Precaution

WWE has had to seriously step up its precautions in regards to COVID-19 this past week and that led to Tyson Kidd and Natalya being kept at home.

There have reportedly been up to two dozen people confirmed with COVID-19 within all departments of WWE in the past week. Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble and an MLW extra have all publicly confirmed they have contracted the virus.

WWE has had to step up and that has included mass testing for everyone who has been reporting to the WWE Performance Center. However, WWE’s tapings have continued this weekend, but neither Tyson Kidd nor Natalya was involved according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

T.J. Wilson (Tyson Kidd), reportedly turned up to the WWE PC on June 25th with a fever. He works backstage as a producer for the company and hadn’t tested positive for COVID-19, however, due to him having a fever WWE made the decision to send him, and his wife, Natalya home.

Neither of them had tested positive and Natalya is reportedly absolutely fine, but WWE wanted to keep them both home as a precaution for their own safety as well as others.