UK & Ireland Put On The List Of Countries Banned From Traveling To The U.S.A

Unfortunately due to the rising spread of Coronavirus, people from the UK and Ireland are now unable to travel to the U.S.A.

United States Vice-President Mike Pence made the announcement this weekend, with the restrictions set to begin at midnight on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Previously the UK and Ireland had been exempt from the restrictions that were set to Europe. However, due to the rise of Coronavirus cases in those areas, they have now been added.

While it certainly is not of prime importance, when it comes to professional wrestling this is another blow to WWE WrestleMania 36. The show is currently slated to happen as of this writing, but this now means that nobody from Europe will be able to travel to the show, even if it is on.