Undertaker Buries AJ Styles Alive In WrestleMania’s Strangest Main Event

Night one of WrestleMania 36 ended with The Undertaker literally murdering another human being, lighting a cabin on fire, and riding off into the darkness on his motorcycle.
There was no winner or loser in WWE’s first ever Boneyard Match – not by traditional means, anyhow. The “match” began with the two veteran Superstars arriving at a cemetery, ended with AJ Styles being buried alive in an actual grave, and at some point in between The Undertaker also fought a hoard of druids and battled The O.C. on top of a building.
It was perhaps the most bizarre thing WWE has ever produced in the 36-year history of WrestleMania. It was equal parts a Broken Universe sketch, the strangest episode of Walker Texas Ranger that you’ve ever seen, and the direct-to-VHS adaption of a 90s fighting game.
So… I guess AJ Styles is dead now. I mean the guy was chokeslammed off the top of a cabin, thrown in a grave, and buried under a giant mound of dirt with his lifeless hand reaching into the moonlight.
The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night one of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Matthew Wilkinson:
BONEYARD MATCH
THE UNDERTAKER vs AJ STYLES
The match starts out with a coffin being shown, but it’s AJ Styles who pops out of it! However, The Undertaker then arrives, on his motorcycle, very much in his American Badass persona. AJ Styles tries to use a brick against him, but Undertaker wastes no time in fighting back, stopping him using it.
Undertaker then launches AJ into the coffin door, slamming it shut in the process as he bounces AJ’s head off it. ‘Taker then picks up a pipe and tries to smash it into AJ, but he moves out of the way and ‘Taker cuts his arm open.
He launches AJ into the ars front window, which smashes, and the two men then brawl on top of the vehicle. With Undertaker dominating, AJ uses some first and launches it at him and then goes for the family jewels with a low blow, which takes the big man down.
The pair then brawl, until Undertaker knocks AJ into the grave that has been dug out. But before he can bury him, Gallows and Anderson arrive and they reveal a bunch of druids who surround The Undertaker.
He quickly disposes of all those guys (I guess they were jobbers,) but Gallows and Anderson quickly pounce and attack him. However, Undertaker continues to fight back and he uses a shovel to beat down both men. However, AJ then appears out of nowhere with, what appears to be a block of cement which explodes on his back.
AJ then dives into Undertaker and the two of them fall through a wooden fence together as both men struggle to get up. AJ rises to his feet but The Undertaker struggles to catch his breath and Styles smashes a shovel on ‘Taker’s back and he falls into the grave.
AJ gets ready to pour all the dirt on top of Undertaker, but he then appears behind him from out of nowhere and continues the fight. AJ climbs to the roof of a building and Undertaker summons some fire and then takes out AJ with a big boot.
Anderson and Gallows join them, but they get beaten down as well, with Undertaker launching Gallows off the roof as he hits Anderson with a Tombstone Piledriver. AJ and Undertaker then get back to brass tax and go back and forth with some shots.
However, The Undertaker comes out on top, hitting a huge Chokeslam to AJ from the roof, with Styles crashing through a big table underneath. AJ then begs him not to bury him, but Undertaker tells him to go out like a man and he says that AJ fought like a man and seems to finish with him.
But then ‘Taker turns and connects with a big boot, putting AJ in the grave and he then buries him to get the win. The Undertaker gets back on his motorcycle, hits his classic pose as the fire shoots off again, and he rides away to end night one of WrestleMania 36.