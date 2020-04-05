Undertaker Buries AJ Styles Alive In WrestleMania’s Strangest Main Event

Night one of WrestleMania 36 ended with The Undertaker literally murdering another human being, lighting a cabin on fire, and riding off into the darkness on his motorcycle.

There was no winner or loser in WWE’s first ever Boneyard Match – not by traditional means, anyhow. The “match” began with the two veteran Superstars arriving at a cemetery, ended with AJ Styles being buried alive in an actual grave, and at some point in between The Undertaker also fought a hoard of druids and battled The O.C. on top of a building.

It was perhaps the most bizarre thing WWE has ever produced in the 36-year history of WrestleMania. It was equal parts a Broken Universe sketch, the strangest episode of Walker Texas Ranger that you’ve ever seen, and the direct-to-VHS adaption of a 90s fighting game.

So… I guess AJ Styles is dead now. I mean the guy was chokeslammed off the top of a cabin, thrown in a grave, and buried under a giant mound of dirt with his lifeless hand reaching into the moonlight.

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night one of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Matthew Wilkinson: