Undertaker Cameo Available For A Limited Time For $1,000

The Undertaker has continued to push into the modern media world, breaking down the walls of his character by getting Cameo!

That’s right, for a limited time only, fans have the opportunity to purchase a video message from the Deadman himself. It is taking place as part of the build to WWE Survivor Series, and it is a limited offering.

There are only 30 videos available, one for every year of Undertaker’s WWE career. However, they don’t come cheap. Fans wanting to get a cameo from The Undertaker before his ‘final farewell’ will need to cough up $1,000 for the privilege.

WWE announced the news with the following press release:

CHICAGO, Il. AND STAMFORD, Conn., November 19, 2020 – WWE Legend Undertaker has joined Cameo in celebration of his 30th anniversary and Final Farewell at Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. Beginning today, Undertaker is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages which he will fulfill at Survivor Series. Don’t miss out on your chance at a personalized video message from The Deadman, and be sure to tune into Survivor Series this Sunday, streaming live at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT only on WWE Network!