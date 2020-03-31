Undertaker Channels ‘American Badass’, Claims His Wife Got The Styles Clash Over

The immortal Undertaker made an appearance on Monday Night Raw this week to send one final message to his current target, AJ Styles, ahead of their highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 36.

The Deadman shed his signature jet black coat and hat for this promo, which you can watch in full below, instead donning a more normalized look, reminiscent of his days as the motorcycle-riding “American Badass”.

Styles and The Undertaker are set to collide this weekend in WWE’s first ever Boneyard Match, something Styles himself has described as a street fight in a cemetery. The bout was actually taped last week, although unlike the majority of this year’s WrestleMania card, it will not take place at the company’s training facility in Orlando.

During his appearance, ‘Taker called out Styles by his real name – Allen Jones – and even claimed that his wife Michelle McCool was originally responsible for getting the Styles Clash finishing move “over”; something that likely isn’t going to sit well with long-time fans of the former TNA icon.