ProWrestling.com

Undertaker & More Set For Special Money In The Bank Edition Of ‘The Bump’

0
By onWWE

WWE’s weekly serires The Bump will return this Sunday morning for a special Money in the Bank edition of the show, live at 10:30AM ET. Confirmed guests include Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, who defends her title against Tamina Snuka at the pay-per-view, as well as Bray Wyatt and even The Undertaker is scheduled to stop by for a rare sit-down interview.