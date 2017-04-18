Undertaker Not Through Yet?

After Taker’s loss to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania it seemed very evident that this would be the Deadman’s final match, retiring after a monumental career. It was often hinted that Taker wanted to put over a younger talent on his way out and this sort of put the nail in the coffin for that theory (no pun intended). However, there has been some recent speculation that this is not the last we will see of the Undertaker on WWE TV.

On a recent episode of Bruce Prichard’s “Something To Wrestle With” podcast he documents Taker’s early days and also briefly talks about the match at Mania stating, “It was a nice ending of a chapter… but I don’t think it’s over”.

Bruce of course being a former producer for the WWF and Taker’s first manager in the organization as Brother Love he obviously has earned his credibility as a reliable source. He went on stating that “we have not seen the last of The Undertaker in the ring”, and that “he could still go out and have a match”.

What makes this so interesting is that Bruce Prichard is one of the few people that really got to know The Undertaker and was able to spend a considerable amount of time with him, getting to be part of his inner circle. Bruce is most definitely one of the brightest minds in the business and from working for the company for so long he probably has a lot of insight as to whether or not Taker will compete again.

On top of that, there was never any formal farewell through the WWE as far a send-off was concerned. Other superstars such as Daniel Bryan, Edge, Ric Flair all got to give the fans a formal farewell but what about The Undertaker? Easily one of the biggest Superstars the industry has ever seen and he leaves with no formal send-off?

Of course, this is not a set in stone declaration of Taker’s return but in this industry it is not uncommon for Superstars to come back after the age of 50, Undertaker is no exception to that rule. Without a doubt he made an indelible impact on Professional Wrestling and I firmly believe we have not seen the last of him.