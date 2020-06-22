The Undertaker recently spoke with Corey Graves on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he shared some stories about his past in wrestling.

While The Undertaker’s WrestleMania record is something a lot of fans talk about, there are a few poor matches throughout that time. The worst of the bunch was his bout with Giant Gonzalez, and ‘Taker shared a story about how he originally wanted to wrestle Yokozuna that year.

“We had really good times that I remember, and sometimes a memory will pop into my my head in that time period, just makes me smile,” Undertaker remarked. “Yoko, I’ll never forget when he first came in. I’d seen him in Japan, working in Japan, and I’d heard he was coming in. And he was doing a dark match. I think it was Baltimore. So I wanted to go out and watch his dark match, not a tryout match but before the show started. He was working with this guy, and Vince just happened to be standing there, so I came up. So Vince and I are kind of peeking through the curtain watching him work, and man, at 450 lbs, the guy moved like a cat. The way he could move, the way he could work, there’s no way a human being in that size could move and work the way he could. I mean he’s throwing these spot kicks and just I mean just smooth as silk. “So I’m standing there and looking through the curtain, pull my head out and I said, ‘Vince please. I’m begging you’ because I had a few stinkers in a row. I said, ‘please. Please let me work with him first.’ I got the traditional Vince. (Undertaker does Vince laugh and impression) ‘Oh, you’ll work with him, but I’ve got something else in mind for you right now,’ and I kid you not, just so happens coming down the hall from the far end of the of the stage comes Giant Gonzalez. He goes, ‘that’s what I got in store for you.’ That’s another one of the reasons I left WCW. They wanted me to work with him, and then he follows me here. I was like, please. So anyway, as it worked out Lex got Yoko first, and I got Giant Gonzalez and the rest is history.”

Undertaker also gave his thoughts on another giant in wrestling, Big Show. He spoke about how he now loves the WWE legend, but when he had first debuted in WWE The Undertaker thought saw him in a different light.

“He has not only as a performer but as a human being. I love him to death,” Undertaker said. “I really do, and I consider him one of my close friends now, but he came in riding off that big WCW hype train. So when he first came in, he thought he was the s–t and treated people like they were less than him, and I don’t tolerate that. He had to understand one, what he was. It was a gift, and the way he tried to work initially was just wrong because he had a gift. His size was his gift, and the fact that he was so athletic. “He wanted to be able to do all these things, and for me, watching it just didn’t work because it took away all the things that made him special. It took away. It made him like everybody else. It took me forever to get him to realize that you are a giant. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you need to do something, and now we’re back in the context of a wrestling match. And it took me forever to get him to realize that he was a giant. His heart was in a good place because he wanted to work. He wanted to show people how athletic he was.”

