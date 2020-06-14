Undertaker Reveals He & Vince McMahon Fell Out Over His Starrcast Booking

When The Undertaker was booked for Starrcast, many eyebrows were raised and the Deadman has now revealed that was also the case for Vince McMahon.

The Deadman was announced for an autograph signing at Starrcast II, which nobody expected to see due to Starrcast’s ties with AEW. While the conventions are put on by Conrad Thompson and technically are a separate entity, there is a clear link between the event and AEW.

During the latest episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride, the Deadman spoke about making that signing and how it did cause a problem between himself and the WWE Chairman.

“I started working with a social media group that was trying to get my name out there [for]exposure, endorsements, and doing some other things,” Undertaker began. “I’d agreed to do an autograph signing in Las Vegas. It wasn’t pitched to me that the other company (AEW) had a show that was running right parallel to this autograph signing. I was oblivious. I wouldn’t be keeping up with what was going on or anything like that.” He continued, “Vince calls me like, ‘what are you doing?”I’m doing a signing.’ He goes, ‘Well, yeah. But, you got all these people thinking you’re going to do this.’ That’s stupid. Anybody that knows anything about me, knows that I’m not going to a different company. I’ve been here forever. I ain’t going anywhere. I’m not going to jump ship to go to [AEW]. Well, why would I? Vince and I had a little bit of a falling out over it, and I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a business to run. I understand his position. But I also had a position of my own that needed to be understood. We didn’t talk for a little while and then we both let our guard down enough to talk and then we got things worked out. It’s all been sunshine and rainbows since.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

In the end, The Undertaker pulled out of the convention entirely and didn’t appear. Instead, he signed another long-term contract with WWE, committing his future to Vince McMahon.