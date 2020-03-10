Undertaker Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

It’s official — The Phenom and The Phenomenal One will clash on the Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has announced that both AJ Styles and The Undertaker will be on hand for the March 16 edition of Monday Night Raw, live from Pittsburgh, PA.

It’s hard to imagine the Deadman sitting down to work out the finer points of a legal document, but both Superstars will come face-to-face next week to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 36 match on the dotted line.

Like 99% of contract signings in pro wrestling, we fully expect this one to break down into all-out mayhem. Styles crossed all kinds of personal and professional lines on Raw this week. He even went far as to use ‘Taker’s real name, Mark Calaway, on live television, talked a little trash about his real-world wife, Michelle McCool.