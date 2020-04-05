‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ Limited Series Coming To WWE Network

During night one of WrestleMania 36, a brief promotional video aired advertising a brand new WWE Network limited series called “Undertaker: The Last Ride”.
A first look at the series is set to air on the WWE Network this Sunday immediately following night two of WrestleMania 36. Below is the official synopsis:
Undertaker: The Last Ride is a limited series event that gives the WWE Universe a rare inside look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for what could be the end of his legendary career.