“Undisclosed Location” Of This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping Revealed

As previously reported, this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite took place at an “undisclosed location”, after COVID-19 regulations forced them out of their previous, temporary home.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Dynamite was actually taped at Q.T. Marshall’s gym in Norcross, GA., just about 25 minutes outside of Atlanta.

Marshall is an Associate Producer for the company, as well as wrestler. His new tag team with Dustin Rhodes, dubbed the Natural Nightmares, debuted on Wednesday night’s show with a win over the Dark Order.

AEW announced the postponement of all April and May Dynamite events on March 23rd. Beginning on March 18th they began airing the show live on TNT from an empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The state of Florida has just this week issued a statewide stay-at-home order, closing all but “essential” businesses.