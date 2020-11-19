Undisputed Era Returns To WWE NXT In Full Force Against Team McAfee (Video)

NXT Champion Finn Balor returned to the black-and-yellow brand as advertised this Wednesday night, expected to give an update on his condition after undergoing surgery to repair a broken jaw.

Unfortunately, the Prince could barely get a sentence out of his surgically repaired mouth before being cut off by the eternally irritating former Pat McAfee. The former NFL punter basically demanded that Balor turn over the NXT Championship to him and his group, which now includes NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, in addition to Pete Dunne.

While we didn’t get the medical update we were looking for, Balor did bring a pretty satisfying consolation prize in the form of the entire Undisputed Era. The iconic four-man faction has been targeted and taken out one-by-one going back to NXT TakeOver 31, with McAfee pulling all the strings.

Check out the action below.

WWE also announced that NXT TakeOver: WarGames will be taking place on Sunday, December 6. Given that The Undisputed Era has competed in a WarGames match every single year since WWE brought back the gimmick in 2017, it’s a good bet we’re heading in that direction.