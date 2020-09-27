Undisputed Intercontinental Champion Crowned At WWE Clash Of Champions

Love him or hate him, Sami Zayn’s previously controversial claim on the WWE Intercontinental Championship is now undisputed.

Zayn won the title in an absolutely insane triple threat ladder match tonight at WWE Clash of Champions, defeating AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy, who came into the bout with one of the TWO belts hanging above the ring.

This story goes back to Sami Zayn having to vacate the title earlier in the summer, as he opted not to compete during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he returned to television he brought his version of the Intercontinental Championship with him, claiming that he was the one, true champion since he was never defeated, and never sent the belt back to WWE.

The ladder match was a car crash from beginning to end. Hardy added a massive dive off the top of a giant ladder to his career highlight reel, and all three went nearly 35 minutes to start the pay-per-view.

In the end, it was Zayn who won the match after handcuffing AJ Styles to the bottom of the ladder, and handcuffing a different ladder to… Jeff Hardy’s empty earlobe holes. Yes, it was as nasty as it sounds.

For the record, we don’t actually know if the belt will be called the “Undisputed” Intercontinental Championship going forward. WWE socials did release a few graphics using that verbiage.

