Undisputed WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

For the first time in more than 300 days, the WWE Cruiserweight division has one, and only one, incontrovertible champion.

Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match this evening to kick off NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two at the Capitol Wrestling Center, in the process becoming the new Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

It was announced in May 2020 that Jordan Devlin would be unable to defend the title in the U.S. for an indeterminate amount of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after Santos Escobar, still wrestling as El Hijo del Fantasma at the time, won an eight-man tournament to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship, simultaneously unmasking and debuting his new stable Legado del Fantasma.

Both stars went on to defend their respective titles on different continents on both the NXT and NXT UK brands into 2021, with Devlin returning to the U.S. in March to lay claim to the title as the sole, undisputed champion.