Undisputed WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Published

7 mins ago

on

For the first time in more than 300 days, the WWE Cruiserweight division has one, and only one, incontrovertible champion.

Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match this evening to kick off NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two at the Capitol Wrestling Center, in the process becoming the new Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.


It was announced in May 2020 that Jordan Devlin would be unable to defend the title in the U.S. for an indeterminate amount of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after Santos Escobar, still wrestling as El Hijo del Fantasma at the time, won an eight-man tournament to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship, simultaneously unmasking and debuting his new stable Legado del Fantasma.

Both stars went on to defend their respective titles on different continents on both the NXT and NXT UK brands into 2021, with Devlin returning to the U.S. in March to lay claim to the title as the sole, undisputed champion.

Results

WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night Two Results: Brutal Unsanctioned Match, Balor vs. Kross

Published

4 hours ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night Two. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Check out the results for Night One HERE. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night Two
April 8, 2021


Pre-Show Match (Results)

 Killian Dain & Drake Maverick def. Breezango

WWE NXT Title Unification Ladder Match (Results)
Santos Escobar (c) def. Jordan Devlin (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match (Results)

Ember Moon (c) & Shotzi Blackheart def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

North American Title Match (Results)

Johnny Gargano (c) def. Bronson Reed

WWE NXT Championship Match (Results)
Karrion Kross def. Finn Balor (c)

Unsanctioned Match (Results)

Kyle O’Reilly def. Adam Cole

RVD Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him At The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Published

13 hours ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

rvd

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this week, and he has revealed what Vince McMahon said to him on the day.

The new WWE Hall Of Famer spoke with Bill Broderick of Battle Creek Enquirer, where he revealed some kind words that the WWE Chairman gave to him on the day.


“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam said. “To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”

RVD spoke about getting the call to be inducted, admitting that it was a surprise to him and is something that is an honor for him.

“I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot,” he said. “I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.”

Photos: WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Construction Underway

Published

14 hours ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

WWE WrestleMania Week on Peacock

With WWE WrestleMania 37 now right around the corner, WWE is working hard on the set, and some photos have been shared online.

WWE always puts together some fantastic sets and stages when it comes to WrestleMania events and it seems that is going to be the case this year.


As the photos show, WWE has built a giant ship inside Raymond James Stadium for the upcoming two-night event this weekend.

