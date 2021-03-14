There may be no mountain that Rich Swann cannot climb.

Ever since returning from major surgery last year Swann has given the term perseverance a whole new meaning. He shook off a career-threatening attack from Eric Young targeting his surgically repaired knee, survived the MMA legend Ken Shamrock, and has successfully defended the IMPACT World Championship on five, now six occasions.

In arguably his toughest challenge yet, Swann defeated newly sanctioned TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose tonight at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice. Many had this one going the other way, as Moose has been an unstoppable force on a constant rise over the past year.

Moose has been calling himself the TNA World Heavyweight Champion for the last 11 months, after declaring war on several TNA originals in early 2020. Scott D’Amore finally gave in and sanctioned the belt two weeks ago, giving him the one-on-one match with Swann he has been demanded.

With this victory Rich Swann is now the new Unified IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion. He will go on to defend the title against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Title vs Title match on April 24 at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion.