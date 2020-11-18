Unique Gimmick Match & Women’s Tag Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A unique gimmick match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network as the bizarre rivalry between Dexter Lumis and the Carolina caveman Cameron Grimes continues.

We’ve seen these two rather intense WWE Superstars battle it out in some truly strange situations, including a zombie-filled apocalypse at the appropriately titled Halloween Havoc special last month. Now Grimes and Lumis will attempt to get their hands on each other in a Blindfold Match, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Also announced for tonight is a women’s tag team match pitting Ember Moon and Toni Storm against the formidable alliance of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Here’s the updated lineup:

— NXT North American Title Match: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

— NXT Women’s Title Match: Io Shirai (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

— Blindfold Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

— Ember Moon & Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Plus NXT Champion Finn Balor returns to provide an update on his injury status after undergoing surgery to repair his recently broken jaw. Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8PM ET.