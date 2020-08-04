WWE has added a brand new match to the WWE SummerSlam card as Apollo Crews is set to defend his United States Championship on the show.

Apollo returned to WWE this week on WWE Raw for a United States Championship match with MVP to determine who the true champion was. In the end, Apollo was the man who came out on top, walking away with both the old and new championship designs.

Apollo stated that he will be putting the old design into his children’s bedroom in order to show them anything is possible, meanwhile he will be keeping the new title design that MVP has paid for. However, MVP quickly demanded a rematch for the title at WWE SummerSlam, which Apollo accepted.

The current card for WWE SummerSlam is as follows: