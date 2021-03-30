WWE
United States Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 37 Night 2
A new title match has been made official for WrestleMania 37.
After Sheamus pinned Riddle in a non-title match on this week’s Raw, WWE announced The Celtic Warrior will challenge The Original Bro for the United States Championship during night two of WrestleMania.
Since joining the main roster last year, Riddle is 2-2 in singles matches against Sheamus so far. This encounter will mark Riddle’s WrestleMania debut, and Sheamus’ first WrestleMania singles match in nine years.
#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣:@BraunStrowman vs. @shanemcmahon #SteelCageMatch #WrestleMania Night 2️⃣:@SuperKingofBros
defends the #USTitle against @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/6kHZdraD5M
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 30, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card
WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
WWE
Two Matches Set For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 37
WWE will present the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 37 next Monday, April 5. So far, two matches have been announced for that show.
Days before his title defense against Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is slated to take on his former Hurt Business teammate, Cedric Alexander. The faction imploded on this week’s Raw, which led to Lashley defeating Shelton Benjamin later in the night.
The former Raw Tag Team Champion wants his turn next week.
"@Sheltyb803 wants @fightbobby TONIGHT and IF there's anything left, I want him next week!" – @CedricAlexander#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fKGUllKBR3
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
Additionally, in a less-than-original angle, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have issued a challenge to face WrestleMania opponents Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match. Ripley accepted the challenge after laying Asuka out during their contract signing.
As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a confirmed WrestleMania match.
"We accept."
Did @RheaRipley_WWE just accept a tag team match for her and @WWEAsuka against WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions for the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania?! pic.twitter.com/b7gYsxBBgF
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
We’ll have complete coverage of Monday Night Raw right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
The Hurt Business Implodes, Bobby Lashley Aligns With King Corbin?
At the start of this week’s Raw, The Hurt Business seemingly imploded as tensions reached a a fever pitch.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley grew frustrated and once again put out a cry for help to the WWE locker room. If anyone could take out Drew McIntyre, they would be granted the WWE Title match at WrestleMania.
This came after Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were banned from being ringside at WrestleMania because McIntyre previously beat them in a handicap match.
The initial segment ended with Lashley scrapping with Benjamin and Alexander, prompting challenges being made for singles matches. Lashley defeated Benjamin this week, and Alexander wants a turn on the go-home show next week.
The #HurtBusiness has IMPLODED!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zB2gVBhgb6
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
To cap things off, McIntyre and Lashley engaged in a verbal and then physical war at the end of the show, but it wasn’t without a twist. King Baron Corbin from SmackDown showed up to aid the All Mighty in destroying McIntyre.
King @BaronCorbinWWE of #SmackDown shocked everyone by showing up on #WWERaw to take out @DMcIntyreWWE! pic.twitter.com/kWnAPj6lOg
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
MVP, who was on commentary, noted that this appears to be the new Hurt Business.
It remains to be seen if this is just added storyline for the final days before the biggest show of the year, or if Lashley and Corbin will remain reunited beyond April 10.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
WWE
Steel Cage Stipulation Added To WrestleMania 37 Match
Braun Strowman announced on this week’s Raw that he will face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 in a Steel Cage match.
Shane has been picking on Braun for weeks because of his “lack of brains.” With a collision course set for the biggest show of the year, McMahon declared last week that the Monster Among Men could pick any stipulation he wanted.
A Steel Cage stipulation is supposed to ensure Elias and Jaxson Ryker stay out, while keeping Shane will be trapped in the fight of his life.
Strowman vs. McMahon is slated for WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, April 10.
"You're gonna get these hands in a STEEL CAGE MATCH at #WrestleMania!" – @BraunStrowman
The #MonsterAmongMen vs. @shanemcmahon in a #SteelCageMatch on Night 1️⃣ of @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/dRFgU1bif4
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card
WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)
Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Two Matches Set For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 37
The Hurt Business Implodes, Bobby Lashley Aligns With King Corbin?
United States Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 37 Night 2
Steel Cage Stipulation Added To WrestleMania 37 Match
Tian Sha Set For Tag Team Action On This Week’s WWE NXT
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
3/17 AEW Dynamite Results: Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Lights Out Main Event, Christian Cage Takes Aim
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
Trending
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Steve Austin Reveals Tag Team He Believes Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Bret Hart On WWE Banning Leg Slapping: “I’m Glad They Put Their Foot Down”
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Road Dogg Hospitalized Following A Heart Attack
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Seth Rollins Discusses His Longevity In Wrestling
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Titus O’Neil Reveals How He Found Out He Was Hosting WWE WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Buddy Murphy Wants A WrestleMania Match With Aleister Black
-
AEW2 days ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #12)
-
WWE19 hours ago
Soulja Boy Claims WWE Is Scared To Use Him, Continues Twitter Battle With Randy Orton