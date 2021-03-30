Connect with us

WWE

United States Title Match Announced For WrestleMania 37 Night 2

Published

5 hours ago

on

wwe united states championship

A new title match has been made official for WrestleMania 37.

After Sheamus pinned Riddle in a non-title match on this week’s Raw, WWE announced The Celtic Warrior will challenge The Original Bro for the United States Championship during night two of WrestleMania.


Since joining the main roster last year, Riddle is 2-2 in singles matches against Sheamus so far. This encounter will mark Riddle’s WrestleMania debut, and Sheamus’ first WrestleMania singles match in nine years.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card

WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)

Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Two Matches Set For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 37

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

Rhea Ripley

WWE will present the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 37 next Monday, April 5. So far, two matches have been announced for that show.

Days before his title defense against Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is slated to take on his former Hurt Business teammate, Cedric Alexander. The faction imploded on this week’s Raw, which led to Lashley defeating Shelton Benjamin later in the night.


The former Raw Tag Team Champion wants his turn next week.

Additionally, in a less-than-original angle, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have issued a challenge to face WrestleMania opponents Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match. Ripley accepted the challenge after laying Asuka out during their contract signing.

As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a confirmed WrestleMania match.

We’ll have complete coverage of Monday Night Raw right here at ProWrestling.com.

WWE

The Hurt Business Implodes, Bobby Lashley Aligns With King Corbin?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

At the start of this week’s Raw, The Hurt Business seemingly imploded as tensions reached a a fever pitch.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley grew frustrated and once again put out a cry for help to the WWE locker room. If anyone could take out Drew McIntyre, they would be granted the WWE Title match at WrestleMania.


This came after Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were banned from being ringside at WrestleMania because McIntyre previously beat them in a handicap match.

The initial segment ended with Lashley scrapping with Benjamin and Alexander, prompting challenges being made for singles matches. Lashley defeated Benjamin this week, and Alexander wants a turn on the go-home show next week.

To cap things off, McIntyre and Lashley engaged in a verbal and then physical war at the end of the show, but it wasn’t without a twist. King Baron Corbin from SmackDown showed up to aid the All Mighty in destroying McIntyre.

MVP, who was on commentary, noted that this appears to be the new Hurt Business.

It remains to be seen if this is just added storyline for the final days before the biggest show of the year, or if Lashley and Corbin will remain reunited beyond April 10.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

WWE

Steel Cage Stipulation Added To WrestleMania 37 Match

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mar 29, 2021

By

wwe steel cage

Braun Strowman announced on this week’s Raw that he will face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 in a Steel Cage match.

Shane has been picking on Braun for weeks because of his “lack of brains.” With a collision course set for the biggest show of the year, McMahon declared last week that the Monster Among Men could pick any stipulation he wanted.


A Steel Cage stipulation is supposed to ensure Elias and Jaxson Ryker stay out, while keeping Shane will be trapped in the fight of his life.

Strowman vs. McMahon is slated for WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, April 10.

