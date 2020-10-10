Universal Title Match & New Day Farewell Set For ‘Season Premiere’ Of WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced two big matches for what will be the “season premiere” of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX next week.

After the shocking news that New Day members and new Smackdown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were moving to the Raw brand in the 2020 draft, leaving behind six-year partner Big E, WWE will hold a farewell to the New Day six-man tag match. The faction will team up, possibly for the last time, to battle Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus.

The “Tribal Chief” will also be in action next Friday evening. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman – one of the bigger names left to be drafted on Monday.

As previously noted, FOX will be airing a half-hour kickoff show prior to the season premiere, with Renee Young returning to co-host the event alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.