WWE
Universal Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane, Tag Team Match Scrapped
There has been a major change to the main event at WWE Fastlane.
It was originally announced that Daniel Bryan would team up with the 2021 Royal Rumble winner, Edge, for a tag team match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso. Instead, Reigns will now defend his title against Daniel Bryan in a singles match.
Bryan emerged victorious from a grueling Elimination Chamber match at WWE’s most recent pay-per-view, but Reigns once again skirted a legitimate title defense by demanding Bryan’s earned championship match take place immediately afterwards. Reigns nearly got caught with the Yes Lock, but was able to put down his opponent with relative ease.
This evening on Friday Night Smackdown, Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a Steel Cage Match to earn one more opportunity at the so-called “Tribal Chief” before Reigns moves on to Edge and the main event of WrestleMania 37.
WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 21 streaming live on both WWE Network and, for the first time, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso In A Steel Cage Match
Welcome to our live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX!
WWE Smackdown Results
March 5, 2021
* * *
Michael Cole welcomed Daniel Bryan to the ring to kick off the show. Bryan acknowledged that Edge vs Roman Reigns is the dream match everyone wants to see in the main event at WrestleMania 37. He talked about rolling out of the ring at the Elimination Chamber feeling like a failure, watching Edge spear the champion and point to the WrestleMania sign. Bryan admitted that he’s been putting his own career on the backburner for the sake of giving back to the younger stars who are ready and deserve his spot. But he’s wrestled more in the last three weeks than Reigns or Edge have in the last three months, and promises to be the one who ruins everyone’s WrestleMania dream match.
Roman Reigns came out with his entourage and mocked Bryan for finally finding his ambition again. He claimed that Bryan doesn’t really love wrestling anymore, so much as he needs it. Reigns said that Bryan needs him at the Head of the Table just like everyone else in WWE. Jey Uso took the mic and told Bryan that he wasn’t walking out of the Steel Cage tonight. He didn’t lock Roman out of the cage, he locked himself inside with a pitbull. Uso took a shot at him, but Bryan easily sent him over the top rope like a chump and stared down the champion.
King Corbin def. Montez Ford
This was supposed to be a tag team match but Corbin refused because he’s a singles star, and demanded a singles match against either member of the Street Profits. Corbin won a short but solid match with the End of Days after Sami Zayn caused a distraction outside the ring. Zayn demanded that he return the favor in his match, but Corbin refused and stormed off.
Angelo Dawkins def. Sami Zayn
Another short but solid match with a distraction finish. Zayn had it won after an Exploder Suplex into the corner and lined up for the Helluva Kick, but noticed Montez Ford yelling at the documentary crew outside the ring. Dawkins rolled him up for the win. Zayn screamed at the doc crew and lost his mind after the match, choking out one of the camera guys and demanding to know who hired him and if he was with “the company”.
Reginald tried to give Carmella a bottle of champaign backstage, but she called him a snake and knocked the bottle out of his hands. Carmella called Reginald out for his obsession with Sasha Banks and fired him!
Dominik Mysterio def. Chad Gable
Dominik once again looked really good working through the basics here, and Gable being Gable was able to handle more of the technical stuff and make it look good. Commentary played up that Dominik was going to be a big star in the future but he was still just starting out and Gable was at the peak of his ability. Then Dom dodged a moonsault and rolled him up to win. Rey Mysterio immediately took to the apron and dove onto Otis, taking him over the announce table.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE.
WWE
Mickie James Doesn’t See Herself As A Legend & Doesn’t Plan On Retiring
Mickie James spoke about being branded a wrestling legend as she discussed her future within the industry.
James was interviewed by The Travel Wins podcast where she spoke about being part of WWE Raw Legends Night earlier in the year, branded as one of the legends. She admitted that she doesn’t see herself as that, but it’s a huge honor for her.
“Well, I was just announced to come back for — and it’s so weird to say, to come back for the legends show in January, the first episode in January of Monday Night Raw so next week. But, it’s weird to say that out loud, like the legends show. I’m like, ‘Am I a legend? I don’t know.’ It’s funny because some of the co-workers and younger girls will say that in joking and I’ve said it in jest of like, ‘Oh yeah, legend Mickie James, ha, ha, ha’ but never not real life like where I thought of myself — I don’t think of myself as a legend, because when I think ‘legend’, I think of the people that I look up to who I think of as legends. So it’s just weird. It’s a weird space where I’m like, ‘Oh, wait, they’re serious. You’re serious? Okay, I’m a legend.’ It’s amazing and I’m grateful and it’s a huge honor but at the same time it’s weird to say. To even speak it out loud I’m like, ‘Oh, so strange.’”
She then went on to talk about how long she plans on staying in the industry, where James claimed she’s never going to retire.
“Well it’s just like I don’t think I’ll ever retire from the wrestling business because I love it so much, I will always be a contributor in some capacity, somewhere because I just love it and I’m passionate about it and I’m good at it. I’ve dedicated a lot of my life to cultivating this craft and to being the best, the best that I could be so I don’t think once it’s in your blood like that, it’s like uh… I don’t know that we’re really ever — we might be retired from professionally going out there and doing that physical sport but as far it being a part of our lives in some capacity, I think if you have a love and passion for something, you’ll never stop doing it to some level. Even if it’s like coaching the local kids team. Like you’ll still find yourself dabbling in it somehow because you love it too much. You can’t not.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
WWE
Josh Barnett Reveals If He Would Work For WWE
Josh Barnett recently discussed whether or not he would accept a contract offer if WWE provided one to him.
Barnett spoke with Rick Bassman on the ‘Talking Tough’ show, and he said he was open to the idea of working with WWE, as long as he could continue Bloodsport on the side.
“Sure, let’s talk terms and as long as I get to keep doing Bloodsport on the side, we’re good. I have a relationship with Paul [Levesque] as it is because I’ve just got, as they say in the business, ‘my boys’ over in WWE so I talk to him, I talk to [William] Regal, I talk to those guys when needed. I trained Shayna Baszler from the ground up as a professional wrestler, and I manage her so I got her in the WWE. Both Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are over there and then guys like Timothy Thatcher who I’ve worked with a lot, he’s also now in the WWE and there’s a few other folks who I’ve just had time a little bit with on the mat who I’ve worked with but they’re not maybe exactly my boys but I keep an eye on ‘em just to make sure they’re doing well and I’d love to steal even a few — I’d love to steal a bunch of ‘em actually to use for Bloodsport. I mean Bobby Lashley, come on. That guy, not only is he one of my boys, but the fact that he’s champion now only makes absolute complete sense to me because he is one of the best guys in that company and he’s tougher than sh*t in real life, he’s a solid fighter in real life, he’s great. I cornered him as he’s winning belts so it’s great to see him holding the belt in that WWE ring like he should.”
During the interview, Barnett spoke specifically about Jessamyn Duke and he believes that she has plenty of talent ad she could carve out a real opportunity for herself.
“I mean, it’s really just up to her [if she wants to make it to the top of WWE]. She had her elbows fixed essentially so, years of training and fighting, debris and stuff like that in the elbow joints which that’s pretty common. So it wasn’t a very complicated surgery but they went in there and cleaned some stuff up and honestly, I think Jessamyn, even MMA to pro wrestling is one of those people of untapped potential and so I know and yeah, I’m bias, but I’ve seen not just under my eye in the gym but even in some moments out there of what I caught of her in NXT and doing stuff around that. She has some — this latent energy just waiting to get out and so it’s also a matter of what does she want to do with it and people need to understand that you can be really talented at something and also decide that that’s — I don’t wanna go down that path to that degree because it doesn’t — it’s not as fulfilling as I hoped it to be, even though the talent is there, so whether you choose to go that way or not, just be true to yourself so, she just needs to figure out how to allow that to happen and it’s not easy in an environment like the WWE because there’s a lot of cooks in kitchen all the time and it can be tough to know where you can have that freedom to do what you need to do, and I think that if she really wants to rise to the upper echelon, she could do that for sure. She’s got a great look and she has tons of talent that she could put on a display and as a person, she’s a very lovely, caring, a very goofy individual who has a great heart.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Universal Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane, Tag Team Match Scrapped
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso In A Steel Cage Match
AEW Officially Signs DARK Staple “The Captain” Shawn Dean
Chris Jericho Reveals He Is Going To Be A Commentator On A New AEW Show
Mickie James Doesn’t See Herself As A Legend & Doesn’t Plan On Retiring
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Chris Jericho Comments On If AEW Is Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars
-
WWE2 days ago
Sonya Deville Discusses If She Will Return To The Ring
-
AEW1 day ago
CM Punk Shoots Down AEW Revolution Appearance: “I Think They Should Focus On Who They Have”
-
WWE2 days ago
Candice Michelle Reveals Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into The WWE HOF
-
AEW2 days ago
John Silver Discusses Working As A WWE Extra, The Alex Reynolds Injury, & More
-
WWE2 days ago
Bobby Lashley Reveals The Hurt Business Wanted Apollo Crews
-
WWE2 days ago
Batista Claims There’s “Zero Credibility” In The Word Retirement In Wrestling
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT UK Results: Kay Lee Ray Defends Against ‘The Final Boss’ Meiko Satomura