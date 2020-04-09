Upcoming WWE UK Tour Postponed, NXT UK Tapings Cancelled

The upcoming WWE UK tour has now officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple dates being postponed until early October, and some being cancelled entirely.

WWE was set to tape multiple episodes of NXT UK in Bournemouth, England on May 1-2, which has been cancelled. The 2020 Download Fest from June 12-14, another set of tapings, has also been cancelled by the event promoters.

While WWE will reportedly continue to record new episodes of Raw, NXT and Smackdown at the Performance Center in Orlando, somehow getting around Florida’s stay-at-home mandates, but right now the future of the NXT UK brand is a bit more uncertain. The brand aired a highlights special today in place of its usual Thursday episode.

Those looking for refunds and more information on transferring tickets to their respective rescheduled dates in October, visit your original point of sale.