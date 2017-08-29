Update On Which Brand Asuka Will Debut On

As previously noted, Asuka relinquished the NXT Women’s Championship last week after a reign of over 500 days. She was, by far, the longest reigning women’s champion in NXT history.

It’s been reported that Asuka will join the Raw brand when she’s called up to the main roster. One report claimed that she’d make her debut at the TLC pay-per-view on October 22, which would make sense given the fact that she’s still recovering from a broken collarbone.

During his recent appearance on Live Audio Wrestling, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter echoed the reports which claim that Asuka will be heading to Raw when she’s all healed up.

“The hint I was given is that [Asuka] will go to Raw,” Meltzer said. “She’s got opponents on both ends. I think Nia Jax is a good opponent for her, Bayley is a good opponent for her, Sasha Banks is a good opponent for her on Raw. SmackDown obviously Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya — there’s opponents for her on both brands.”