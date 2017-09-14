Update On Why Charlotte Flair Isn’t Being Used On Television

Even though Charlotte Flair is back on the road with WWE, the company hasn’t put her back on television since the situation with her father Ric.

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about why Charlotte hasn’t appeared on SmackDown Live in recent weeks.

“It’s not as if Flair’s name isn’t mentioned on a lot of the shows about getting better. Part of it looks to be that she’s out of the current storylines which really involve Carmella as the focal point and Carmella and Naomi threatening Natalya’s title and Tamina getting the monster push.”