Big Update on Chris Jericho’s WrestleMania 34 Status

After Chris Jericho announced he will be facing Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, speculation began regarding if and when Jericho would be returning to WWE.

In what appears to be a sign that Chris Jericho might not be making his return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 34, Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced a concert date the same day as WrestleMania. The concert will take place in New Hampshire, while WrestleMania takes place that day in New Orleans.

Jericho affirmed that he is still a “WWE guy” despite his New Japan Pro Wrestling match coming up at Wrestle Kingdom, and that lead to speculation that Jericho could possibly make his WWE return at the Raw 25th anniversary shows airing the week before the Royal Rumble PPV.

As of now, it’s unknown what time the Fozzy concert will start on the day of WrestleMania, and theoretically, if it’s early enough Jericho could always fly to New Orleans in time for WrestleMania, but that is highly unlikely.