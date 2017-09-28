Update On CM Punk Returning To Wrestling

It’s been over three years since former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk had a pro wrestling match, and despite the fact that he’s made it clear that he has no interest in returning to wrestling, everyone still wants to see him do just that; wrestle.

On Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on CM Punk possibly returning to wrestling for a company like Ring of Honor or New Japan, and he even said that Punk has friends in the industry who have tried to get him back in the ring, however, Punk won’t budge.

“[CM Punk] could work Ring of Honor tomorrow if he wanted to,” said Meltzer. “He can work anywhere he wants, he had a full release [from WWE in 2014]. He doesn’t wanna wrestle. There’s very few guys that he talks to, but I know guys who he does talk to and they want him to come to New Japan or Ring of Honor or whatever, and he’s not interested in wrestling. He’s under contract to UFC, and even if he wasn’t I don’t sense he wants to wrestle.”

CM Punk’s MMA coach, Duke Roufus, recently put out an Instagram post saying that the former WWE star is awaiting a fight conformation, which probably means that he’s going to get another shot in the UFC, unless the company has somehow kept the news of his release a secret.