As we noted last week, Impact Wrestling Knockout Laurel Van Ness has requested her release from Impact, however the release has yet to be granted by the company, and as of Friday morning, Van Ness remains under contract with Impact.

In a spoiler regarding this week’s Impact Wrestling episode, Van Ness will win the Knockouts title to become the new Champion after the title was vacated by Gail Kim following Bound for Glory.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Van Ness requested her release from Impact Wrestling on the same night that she won the Knockouts Title, which was back when Impact was taping TV in Ottawa, Canada. The feeling is that Van Ness should have informed Impact officials, prior to her winning the title, that she wanted to leave the company, so the feeling is her release will not be granted until she has an opportunity to drop the Knockouts Championship.