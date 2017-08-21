Update on Jim Cornette’s Role in Global Force Wrestling

On Sunday night, Dave Meltzer spoke with Live Audio Wrestling about all the latest news in pro wrestling, including what’s going on with Global Force Wrestling’s new authority figure Jim Cornette, who debuted at the last set of tapings.

Meltzer explained what Cornette’s current role with GFW is, noting that he will just be an on-screen character, and he won’t be involved in anything behind the scenes.

“I heard on Wednesday morning that [Cornette] was probably gonna come in, and I was told that he’s just an on-screen performer, and he’s not in booking or anything like that. Why? I don’t know. They did seemingly get rid of Bruce Prichard, So, I guess right now he is the replacement for Bruce Prichard. He can talk, and he’s not gonna be dominating the TV from what I understand.”