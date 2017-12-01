Update On John Cena Being Sued By Ford Motor Company

As we noted yesterday, WWE star John Cena is being sued by Ford Motor Company, for $500,000, for breaching his contract when he sold his 2017 Ford GT.

According to F4WOnline.com, Cena has since apologized to Ford and has said he is willing to work with the car company in order to make things right.

Cena Does Media in Dubai

In relates news, we noted yesterday that Cena is currently overseas doing promotional work for his new movie “Ferdinand”, and below is a photo of Cena in Dubai:

Who’s 11ft tall, made of 25000 flowers and smells as great as he looks?! @FerdinandMovie #Ferdinand of course!Thank u Dubai Miracle Garden! pic.twitter.com/QDyEy9NN4n — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 1, 2017

Hypes Movie Mobile Game

Cena’s movie has also launched a mobile video game, and below is a video of Cena hyping the new game: