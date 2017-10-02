During Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on John Cena, and talked about when the former 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion will return to action.

Read Also: Backstage Update On Why John Cena Endorsed Roman Reigns At No Mercy

According to Meltzer, Cena is scheduled for next month’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, although he doesn’t know what his scheduled return date is.

“So John Cena will be in Houston for Survivor Series,” Meltzer said. “I don’t know what TV Cena comes back on. I presume it’ll be right before the show.”