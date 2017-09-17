Update On Why John Cena Won’t Be On Monday’s Raw

Tomorrow night’s Raw show will be the red brand’s final show before the No Mercy pay-per-view, where John Cena will go one on one against Roman Reigns.

But, even though it’s one the biggest matches of Cena’s career, the former 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion will not be on the final Raw before No Mercy, and during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why Cena is going to miss Monday’s show.

“John Cena is in China, so he won’t be able to make it back in time for Raw.”

Meltzer also noted that Brock Lesnar, who will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at No Mercy, also won’t be on this week’s show.