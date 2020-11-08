Update On Chelsea Green Following Her Absence From WWE Television

Chelsea Green has been noticeably absent from WWE television for several months now, and a new report has provided details on why.

Green hasn’t wrestled since May 27, which she posted a tweet about recently with a ‘cursing’ emoji next to it, showing her frustration at the situation. She had previously appeared on WWE NXT, having been part of the Robert Stone Brand early on, and also had appeared on WWE Raw as well.

In a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that Green was actually ‘called up’ back in May following her match with Charlotte Flair which impressed. However, when Paul Heyman was removed from his Executive Director role, plans for her were put on hold. Vanessa Borne also finds herself in a similar position, with creative having given her nothing yet either.

It currently remains unknown when Green will be back in action, and if the plan is to still keep her on the main roster or return to the black and gold brand.