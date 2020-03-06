Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Schedule During Upcoming Fozzy Tour

Chris Jericho’s band, Fozzy will be embarking on tour soon, which has left some people questioning his status with AEW moving forwards.

Previously when Fozzy has been on tour during his WWE career, Jericho has stopped working and taken time off from wrestling. That was teased during AEW Dynamite this week with Jericho stating he would leave for 60 days if Jon Moxley was able to leave the show, but the Inner Circle took out Moxley to ensure that didn’t happen.

Now in a report from Dave Meltzer during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho’s status has been revealed. According to Meltzer, nothing will be changing for Jericho due to the dates Fozzy are working.

Meltzer wrote: “Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy is back touring around the U.S. from 4/16 to 5/9. That won’t affect AEW since the band isn’t doing any shows on Tuesdays or Wednesdays so he can fly into the city where Dynamite is taped with and be there all day to get ready.”

H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.