Update On Marty Scurll’s Status With Ring Of Honor Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Over the weekend, Marty Scurll’s profile was removed from Ring of Honor’s official website, once again bringing into question the former world television champion’s future with the company.

It was reported in January that Scurll had signed a new deal with Ring of Honor, in addition to taking over the role as the promotion’s head booker. This was considered something of a surprise at the time, as many expected “The Villain” to join his friends in All Elite Wrestling.

Of course, just two months later the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced virtually every wrestling promotion not operating out of the state of Florida to temporarily shut down.

Before ROH could resume television tapings, Scurll was named in the industry-wide “Speaking Out” movement, accused of sexually abusing an intoxicated 16-year-old girl following an IPW:UK post-show party. He later released a series of long statements confirming that a sexual encounter with the girl had taken place, but that he believed it to be consensual.

Dave Meltzer reported on Sunday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Marty Scurll currently has no role within Ring of Honor. He has not been fired by the company at this point, but he is no longer in charge of creative and they have no plans to use him in any capacity right now.