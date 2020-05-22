Update On Matt Jackson’s Status For AEW Double Or Nothing

The highly anticipated AEW Double Or Nothing will take place tomorrow, but the company suffered a few roadblocks during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rey Fenix, Britt Baker, and Matt Jackson all picked up knocks on Dynamite this week, bringing their status into question for tomorrow night.

In regards to the Young Bucks member who returned to the company this week only to dive off a wall with a rough landing, he reportedly suffered a rib injury according to the Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Matt injured his rib,” Alvarez said. “Doctor thinks it’s broken but it could be cartilage, it could be bruised.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)