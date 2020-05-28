Update On Private Party “Injury” Angle On AEW Dynamite

In an update to Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, the injury sustained by Marq Quen of Private Party during their six-man tag team match against the Young Bucks was simply part of the story, according to PWInsider.com.

Quin appeared to tweak his knee or ankle after performing a dive to the outside. He was checked on by officials and after the match Matt Hardy, Joey Janela and others helped him to the back.

This was done to get everyone else except the Young Bucks out of the ring after the match, to set up an angle where The Butcher & The Blade attacked them and the newly debuting #FTR would make the save. Thankfully, it does not appear that Quen actually sustained any kind of injury.