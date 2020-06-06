Update On Referee “Injured” During Sonya Deville/Lacey Evans Match

WWE did a spot during a Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans match this week on Friday Night Smackdown where referee Danilo Anfibio was caught in the crossfire and sustained an injury mid-bout.

They cut to a commercial as the ref was checked on, and after the break referee Jessika Carr had taken his place and finished out the match. While the angle was fairly obvious, many still did question whether or not Anfibio’s “injury” was legitimate.

A report from Fightful.com clarified that it was indeed a work, and the original referee in the match is fine. The segment was filmed last week, and the report notes that the whole thing was a new tactic from WWE in an attempt to hold people’s interest through the commercial break.