Update On Reported Plans For 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

There may be no WWE Hall of Fame this year after all.

The 2020 induction ceremony, originally scheduled to take place during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa, FL, was postponed along with the rest of the wrestling world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WrestleVotes, a highly trusted source, WWE had planned to run the ceremony during a major pay-per-view weekend once fans returned. SummerSlam would have been the most likely destination.

WWE now has a temporary residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, where they have established their own NBA Bubble-like structure, appropriately called the “WWE ThunderDome”. Their contract with the venue runs through November.

Right now, the internal plan is to simply turn the 2020 Hall of Fame class into the 2021 Hall of Fame class, with an induction ceremony in California during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

To be inducted:

Dave Bautista (Batista)

David Smith (British Bulldog)

John Bradshaw Layfield

Jushin Thunder Liger

The nWo (Hogan, Hall, Nash & Waltman)

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella)