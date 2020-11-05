Update On Reported Plans For WWE’s ThunderDome & WWE Royal Rumble

A new report has been shared by WrestleVotes about the current status of WWE’s ThunderDome and new WWE Royal Rumble plans.

It is known that WWE has extended its deal with the Amway Center until the end of this month, securing the short-term future of the WWE ThunderDome. However, it isn’t clear what the company plans to do beyond that point.

There have been reports of WWE looking for a new location to house the impressive set, and WrestleVotes has confirmed that the WWE ThunderDome is set to stay. The report stated that the WWE ThunderDome is expected to last into February, however, that doesn’t include the WWE Royal Rumble.

The annual event takes place in January, and WrestleVotes has reported that WWE wants something different, even if it’s just a one-off for the Rumble. This includes having fans involved live for the show, although it remains unclear how WWE will do that.