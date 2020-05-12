Update On Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black After Being Thrown Off WWE HQ

During Sunday night’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, it appeared that both Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio were thrown off the roof of WWE headquarters, plummeting to their doom. The official party line is that they actually landed on a “secondary roof”, and had both been cleared for in-ring competition before Raw went on the air.

Black and Mysterio ended up working together in a tag team match on Raw, taking on Seth Rollins and his disciple Buddy Murphy. Things got out of hand quickly, as the “Monday Night Messiah” got his team disqualified prior to drilling the lucha legend’s eye into the sharp point of the ring steps, drawing blood. Black later attacked Murphy backstage, so it looks like a program between these four might be in store in the coming week.