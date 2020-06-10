Update On Tessa Blanchard’s IMPACT Wrestling Status; Slammiversary Main Event Announced

The main event of Slammiversary is set.

It was announced on IMPACT Wrestling this evening that Tessa Blanchard will return to defend the IMPACT World Championship on July 18, headlining the promotion’s annual summer pay-per-view.

Blanchard will have her hands full in her return to action, as the title will be on the line in a Fatal 5-Way match against “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel. This match is the culmination of several different interweaving storylines.

Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards were both announced as contenders for the title in a triple threat match at IMPACT Rebellion back in April, but the pay-per-view was retooled as a two-week television special due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their match was scrapped.

To find yet another #1 contender, a tournament was announced that played out over the past month. Austin and Miguel were set to meet in the final round, but the later was mysteriously attacked backstage and replaced with his teammate Zachary Wentz, who had already wrestled an exhausting tag team match earlier in the evening.

Elgin was eliminated from the tournament after a distraction from Sami Callihan, allowing Miguel to advance to the finals. In the first round Elgin actually attacked and temporarily injured Ken Shamrock. Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling saw Big Mike beat both Callihan and Shamrock in a hard-fought triple threat match, once again putting him in line for a shot at the title.

Tessa Blanchard has missed multiple television tapings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even while previously absent names like Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie and The North have returned to action. Her last match took place at the March TV tapings in Atlanta, but the world title has not been defended since February.