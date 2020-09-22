Update On The Reported Length Of Jeff Hardy’s New WWE Contract

There has been an update on the length of Jeff Hardy’s new WWE contract which he recently signed, extending his future with the company.

Jeff Hardy recently announced that he had signed a new deal, with part of that contract being that his popular ‘No More Words’ song has to return when fans do.

But according to, Mike Johnson at PWInsider the new deal is close to two to three years in length, despite some rumors that he had signed a five-year deal. The new deal also includes some time added on to his previous contract due to the time he missed through injury.