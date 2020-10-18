Update On The Status Of AEW’s Blood & Guts Match

During a recent interview, The Young Bucks provided an update on the Blood & Guts match that was originally set to take place earlier this year.

The match was originally set to take place in March where The Elite & Matt Hardy were set to compete against The Inner Circle, but just because that match didn’t happen doesn’t mean that AEW has forgotten about the stipulation.

While speaking with 411Mania.com, Nick Jackson revealed that AEW has the structure ready to go whenever it’s needed, but he believes the company will now wait until fans are back to pull the trigger.

“Obviously, the blood and guts steel cage match never happened. And we spent a lot of money building that structure. (LAUGHTER) But the good thing about it is that at least we now have it. So, we can pull the trigger on that at any time. I feel like we are saving that for fans. I think that is the biggest reason we haven’t done it. But that is the biggest thing that changed, not having that match. Because if you look at it, the buildup too it was so strong and our ratings were going up and it was looking we were going to above a million for that show, and we probably would have but we can’t control what is going on around the world so I think that was probably the biggest change, not doing that cage match,” Nick said.

Matt Jackson then went on to discuss it and stated that originally they weren’t sure how things would play out, but stated that the company knew they couldn’t wait until fans were back.