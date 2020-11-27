Update On The Status Of Arturo Ruas Following His WWE NXT Return

In a new report by Fightful Select, an update has been provided on the status of Arturo Ruas after he returned to WWE NXT recently.
Despite being part of the WWE Draft and moving to WWE Raw, Ruas returned to the black and gold brand last week in a match against Kushida. He was defeated and unfortunately injured during that match which has sidelined him for the time being.
Ruas had appeared on Raw Underground previously, but according to Fightful, his plans to be part of the main roster were changed when Raw Underground was scrapped. According to the report, there were creative plans for him in WWE NXT prior to his injury.
Fightful has learned that Arturo Ruas sustained an arm injury on last week’s episode of NXT in his match with Kushida. Ruas filmed some additional content for WWE digital, but it didn’t end up making air. When we asked about his status on Raw, we’re told that the company sidelining Raw Underground set the stage for his NXT return, as many expected. His NXT appearance was not scheduled to be a one-off, as there were creative plans for him moving forward in NXT.